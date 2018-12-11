Try 1 month for 99¢
Dec. 10

Steven N. Ackerley, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail not listed

Sky D. Brown, 24, of Elko was arrested at Walmart on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,730

Martin Castenada, 24, of Jackpot was arrested at Lady Luck Drive and Poker Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Eric B. Forstrom, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Kurt E. Gravlee, 28, of Carlin was arrested at 370 Cedar St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Larry M. Lashchuk, 24, of Twin Falls was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino for trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $286,802

Virgil P. Lehman III, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Hamilton streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, first offence; tail lamp violation; and failure to appear after a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,437

Jennifer M. Matranga, 29, of Filer, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s for trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $285,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

