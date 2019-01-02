Dec. 31
Jared L. Kelly, 37, of Owyhee was arrested at Ruby Vista Drive and Golf Course Road on five tribal charges. Bail: $2,500
------
Nathan D. Lawrence, 47, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and South Seventh Street on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Kelly S. Sharp, 49, of West Wendover was arrested in the 1000 block of Florence Way for driving under the influence, and failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $1,165
------
Roberta W. Hill, 27, of Maple Valley, Washington, was arrested at U.S. 93 mile marker 65 for driving when privilege or privilege as nonresident cancelled, suspended or revoked; and improperly mounted headlamps. Bail: $530
------
Adrienne E. Knoles, 50, of Reno was arrested at the Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Brad L. Paige Jr., 57, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail: $395
------
Cody M. Paschal, 28, of Overton was arrested on State Route 227 for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
