Police

Dec. 31

Jared L. Kelly, 37, of Owyhee was arrested at Ruby Vista Drive and Golf Course Road on five tribal charges. Bail: $2,500

Nathan D. Lawrence, 47, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and South Seventh Street on a parole and probation hold. No bail

Kelly S. Sharp, 49, of West Wendover was arrested in the 1000 block of Florence Way for driving under the influence, and failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $1,165

Roberta W. Hill, 27, of Maple Valley, Washington, was arrested at U.S. 93 mile marker 65 for driving when privilege or privilege as nonresident cancelled, suspended or revoked; and improperly mounted headlamps. Bail: $530

Adrienne E. Knoles, 50, of Reno was arrested at the Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. No bail

Brad L. Paige Jr., 57, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail: $395

Cody M. Paschal, 28, of Overton was arrested on State Route 227 for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

