Police Log: Feb. 11, 2021

Feb. 11
Tasha Galeana, 36, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Kaylah S. Harris, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
Sequoia T. Johnny, 37, of Elko was arrested at 366 W. Fir St. for robbery. Bail: $50,000
Kurt S. Marks, 53, of West Wendover was arrested at 983 Aria Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $355
Jared W. Nez, 22, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for attempted forgery. Bail: $5,000
Justin C. Peacock, 35, of Spanish Fork, Utah was arrested at Washoe County Jail on three bench warrants.
Charlie W. Senk Jr., 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Sheriff’s Office for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.