Police Log: Feb. 12, 2021

Feb. 12

Robert C. Blunt, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195

Christian Cortez, 27, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Last Chance and Industrial Way for violation of probation, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and tail lamp violation. Bail: $3,255

Caleb O. Paice, 40, of Beatty was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful disposal of garbage or sewage. Bail: $355

Ozias S. Moore, 27, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Jail for embezzlement and petit larceny. No bail.

Matthew K. Morrison, 34, of Elko was arrested at Interstate 80 mile marker 351 for driving under the influence and speeding in a rural area. Bail: $1,715

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0