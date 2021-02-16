Police Log: Feb. 13, 2021

Feb. 13

Ulyses P. Garcia, 22, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Grant Avenue and Fifth Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $705

Bo D. Hegge, 34, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane #16 for robbery; burglary while possessing a gun or deadly weapon; home invasion; assault; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; carry concealed explosive, gun or dangerous weapon without permission; and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $250,000

Kody M. Holland, 32, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for violation of probation. No bail.

Justin P. Kelly, 29, of Wells was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for possession of a controlled substance; possession of a hypodermic device; and eight counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,260

Jorge Maya, 60, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho Street for trespassing not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195

Patrick R. Price, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Sinclair Station for trespassing not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195