Police Log: Feb. 13, 2021
Police Log: Feb. 13, 2021

Elko police patch

Feb. 13  

Ulyses P. Garcia, 22, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Grant Avenue and Fifth Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $705

Bo D. Hegge, 34, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane #16 for robbery; burglary while possessing a gun or deadly weapon; home invasion; assault; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; carry concealed explosive, gun or dangerous weapon without permission; and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $250,000

Kody M. Holland, 32, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for violation of probation. No bail.

Justin P. Kelly, 29, of Wells was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for possession of a controlled substance; possession of a hypodermic device; and eight counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,260

Jorge Maya, 60, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho Street for trespassing not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195

Patrick R. Price, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Sinclair Station for trespassing not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195

David Y. Putney, 71, of Nashua, New Hampshire was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $500,000

Karl E. Rutherford, 29, of Ryndon was arrested at 744 South Fifth Street for indecent or obscene exposure and intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. $2,615

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

