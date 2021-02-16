Police Log: Feb. 14, 2021

Feb. 14

Walker Andreen, 29, was arrested at 1830 Idaho Street for indecent or obscene exposure and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,855

Kayla M. Brodsho, 34, of Wells was arrested at 710 First Street for placing graffiti or defacing property. Bail $1,140

Preston C. Gallegos, 31, of Clinton, Utah, was arrested at 1200 West Wendover Boulevard for driving with a suspended driver’s license; operating a vehicle with an altered ID, number or marking; headlamps not illuminated when required; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and obtaining or using personal ID of another. Bail: $26, 610

Trevor R. Little, 23, of Elko was arrested at the Stockmen’s for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Nathan W. Manning, 19, of Carlin was arrested at 719 Cedar Street for fugitive felon from another state. No bail.

Jose L. Montoya Mendoza, 48, of Sunnyside, Washington, was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Christopher P. Powell, 37, of Carlin was arrested at 340 Commercial Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

John Tali Jr. 20, of Riverton, Utah, was arrested at Montego Bay for false statement to obstruct a public officer; possession of documents or personal ID to establish false proof of identity; minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold; minor in possession of alcoholic beverage or liquid through consumption; and battery. Bail: $2,730

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

