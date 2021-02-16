 Skip to main content
Police Log: Feb. 15, 2021
Feb. 15

Roxanne B. Cain, 64, of Roy, Utah, was arrested at 659 Camper Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

Daniel P. Corona, 26, of West Wendover was arrested at 1855 Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huttron, 39, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets for failing to register as a sex offender. Bail: $5,000

Aron J. Logan, 41, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, was arrested at Interstate 80 at mile marker 376 for failure to appear after bail for misdemeanor crime. Bail: $317

Alicia N. Miller, 45 of West Wendover was arrested at 1200 West Wendover Boulevard for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $890

Gary A. Rippetoe III, 25, of West Wendover was arrested at 1855 West Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

