Police Log: Feb. 16, 2021

Feb. 16
Taylor M. Brummet, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Franklin Building Supply on a drug court hold.
Christine C. Cardamon, 55, of Glenn Wood, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 on-ramp on a bench warrant. Bail: $200
Kerby P. Deaton, 36, of Aurora, Utah, was arrested at 759 Carlin Court for possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $8,640
Robyn C. Donovan, 33, of Carlin was arrested at Third and Chestnut streets for willful and malicious torture, maiming or killing dog. Bail: $25,000
Max R. Frederick, 24, of Spring Creek, was arrested at 915 Spring Valley Parkway for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355
Zachary B. Hagwood, 35, was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for fugitive felon from another state.
Eric A. Landeros, 34, of Phoenix was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for fugitive felon from another state.
Michael A. May, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,085
Semaj Ross, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Nevada Parole and Probation office on a drug court hold.
Cesar Sanchez, 19, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and Juneau Street for driving under the influence and failure to decrease speed or use due care. Bail: $1,335
Terell A. Timmons, 23, of Elko was arrested at Walmart Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $555
Ricky R. Villalobos, 48, of San Diego was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $245
Mia K. Yesslith, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $5,355
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.