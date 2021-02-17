Police Log: Feb. 16, 2021

--

Michael A. May, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,085

Semaj Ross, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Nevada Parole and Probation office on a drug court hold.

Cesar Sanchez, 19, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and Juneau Street for driving under the influence and failure to decrease speed or use due care. Bail: $1,335

Terell A. Timmons, 23, of Elko was arrested at Walmart Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $555

Ricky R. Villalobos, 48, of San Diego was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $245

Mia K. Yesslith, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $5,355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

