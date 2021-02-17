 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Feb. 16, 2021
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Feb. 16, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Feb. 16

Taylor M. Brummet, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Franklin Building Supply on a drug court hold.

--

Christine C. Cardamon, 55, of Glenn Wood, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 on-ramp on a bench warrant. Bail: $200

--

Kerby P. Deaton, 36, of Aurora, Utah, was arrested at 759 Carlin Court for possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $8,640

--

Robyn C. Donovan, 33, of Carlin was arrested at Third and Chestnut streets for willful and malicious torture, maiming or killing dog. Bail: $25,000

--

Max R. Frederick, 24, of Spring Creek, was arrested at 915 Spring Valley Parkway for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Zachary B. Hagwood, 35, was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for fugitive felon from another state.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

--

Eric A. Landeros, 34, of Phoenix was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Michael A. May, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,085

--

Semaj Ross, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Nevada Parole and Probation office on a drug court hold.

--

Cesar Sanchez, 19, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and Juneau Street for driving under the influence and failure to decrease speed or use due care. Bail: $1,335

--

Terell A. Timmons, 23, of Elko was arrested at Walmart Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $555

--

Ricky R. Villalobos, 48, of San Diego was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $245

--

Mia K. Yesslith, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $5,355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Debra Gallo - Southwest Gas Corp. - Jan. 27, 2021

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News