Police Log: Feb. 18, 2021

Feb. 18

Michael D. Blakeman, 34, of Crescent Valley was arrested at 3360 Carlson Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Ryan J. Cowles, 37, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for driving with a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $1,450

Kaylah S. Harris, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Taz T. Khou, 30, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for theft and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $15,000

Christopher W. Melendez, 29, of Carlin was arrested at Eighth and Main streets on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,280

Santiago E. Nieves, 25, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested on West Idaho Street for first-degree kidnapping. Bail: $100,000