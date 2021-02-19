Police Log: Feb. 18, 2021

Feb. 18
Michael D. Blakeman, 34, of Crescent Valley was arrested at 3360 Carlson Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Ryan J. Cowles, 37, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for driving with a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $1,450
Kaylah S. Harris, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
Taz T. Khou, 30, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for theft and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $15,000
Christopher W. Melendez, 29, of Carlin was arrested at Eighth and Main streets on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,280
Santiago E. Nieves, 25, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested on West Idaho Street for first-degree kidnapping. Bail: $100,000
Jordan A. Rose, 24, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,385
Brianna I. Sherman, 23, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a prisoner, and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,280
Amber M. Smith, 37, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Court streets for two counts of domestic battery and on a parole violation.
Carolyn Tuupo, 38, of Salt Lake City was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
