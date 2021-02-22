Police Log: Feb. 19, 2021

Cameron J. Bolado, 24, of Elko was arrested at Smith’s for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $525
Levi S. Collins, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at State Route 227 mile marker 10 for driving under the influence; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and failure to decrease speed or use due care. Bail: $1,450
Kaylah S. Harris, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
David E. Owens, 34, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Washington Avenue and 4th Street for violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140
John G. Richards, Jr., 34, was arrested at 2540 Virginia Avenue on two counts of child abuse or neglect; battery with intent to kill; two counts of domestic battery by strangulation; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; and three counts of aiming a gun at a person. Bail: $427,500
----
Below are last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.