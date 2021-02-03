Police Log: Feb. 2, 2021

Jessica M. Eusted, 27, of Wells was arrested on Interstate 80 for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner and failure to appear on a traffic citation. At Elko County Jail, Eusted was further booked on a charge of communicating a bomb threat. Total bail: $40,445
Eric Garcia, 20, of Lamoille was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another.
Kayla M. Harrelson, 19, of Elko was arrested at Argent Avenue and Noddle Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Lindsey M. Petersen, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at Gold Dust West for violation of probation.
Daphne J. Valdez, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at 500 Tibbets Blvd. for three counts of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and driving under the influence. Bail: $3,170
This week's felony arrests:
Andrew Sandoval
Andrew Sandoval, 37, of Elko was arrested at 651 Bullion Road for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000
Braulio V. Rodriguez
Braulio V. Rodriguez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,355
Brock A. Simmons
Brock A. Simmons, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Spring Valley Parkway for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, second-offense driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, failure to obey traffic control device, and improper or prohibited U-turn.
Cayla M. Quinonez
Cayla M. Quinonez, 21, of Elko was arrested at Wilson Avenue and South Seventh Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prison, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640
Christina I. Godat
Christina I. Godat, 32, of Elko was arrested at 651 Bullion Road for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000
Gregory P. Boyle
Gregory P. Boyle, 31, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $15,000
Guadalupe M. Maes
Guadalupe M. Maes, 34, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at the Weber, Utah jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,250
Heidi A. Stevens
Heidi A. Stevens, 33, of Wells was arrested at 722 S. Fifth St. on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $50,000
James A. Maes II
James A. Maes II, 38, of Elko was arrested at South Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Joshua D. Post
Joshua D. Post, 36, of Elko was arrested at Ryndon RV Park for communicating a bomb threat. Bail: $20,000
Kenton G. Manalakos
Kenton G. Manalakos, 22, of Elko was arrested at Opal Apartments on a felony warrant for duty to stop at scene of an accident. Bail: $50,000
Lisandro Saenz Jr.
Lisandro Saenz Jr., 35, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony child abuse or neglect and domestic battery. Bail: $103,000
Tawnya R. Stout
Tawnya R. Stout, 39, of Elko was arrested at Cimarron Apartments for possession to sell a controlled substance, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $26,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.