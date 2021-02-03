Police Log: Feb. 2, 2021

Feb. 2

Jessica M. Eusted, 27, of Wells was arrested on Interstate 80 for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner and failure to appear on a traffic citation. At Elko County Jail, Eusted was further booked on a charge of communicating a bomb threat. Total bail: $40,445

--

Eric Garcia, 20, of Lamoille was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another.

--

Kayla M. Harrelson, 19, of Elko was arrested at Argent Avenue and Noddle Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Lindsey M. Petersen, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at Gold Dust West for violation of probation.

--

Daphne J. Valdez, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at 500 Tibbets Blvd. for three counts of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and driving under the influence. Bail: $3,170

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

