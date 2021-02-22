Police Log: Feb. 20, 2021

Feb. 20

Anthony S. Alexander, 23, of Wells was arrested at Humboldt and Seventh streets for driving under the influence; operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $1,450

Robert C. Barredo, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 505 Main Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Elliott J. Clark, 33, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested at 1045 West Wendover Boulevard on two counts of battery by a prisoner, burglary of a motor vehicle, theft, two counts of resisting a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $27,775

Jose M. Esparaza-Aleman, 68, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial Street for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Trevor M. Wilson, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at 328 Country Club Drive for unlawful use of emergency phone number. Bail: $2,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

