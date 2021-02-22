 Skip to main content
Police Log: Feb. 21, 2021
Police Log: Feb. 21, 2021

Elko police patch

Feb. 21

Kyle R. Dack, 21, of Elko was arrested for violation of probation. No bail.

Terry S. Ogburn, 47, of Nampa, Idaho, was arrested for fugitive felon from other state. No bail.

Anthony Rotz, 22, of Taylorsville, Utah, was arrested at the Chevron in West Wendover for driving under the influence and restricted driver’s license. Bail: $1,335

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

