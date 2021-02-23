Police Log: Feb. 22, 2021

Kip A. Brower, 57, of Boise was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.
Cherie D. Craig, 70, of Wells was placed under citizen’s arrest at 234 W. Sixth St. in Wells for battery. Bail: $1,140
Kayla M. Harrison, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
Easton H. Reynolds, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail on three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,940
Brandon M. Sparks, 37, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille and Jiggs Highway for speeding 16-20 mph over limit, driving under the influence, resisting a public officer, and intimidating a public officer or others. Bail: $4,250
This week's felony arrests:
David Y. Putney
David Y. Putney, 71, of Nashua, New Hampshire was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $500,000
Eric A. Landeros
Eric A. Landeros, 34, of Phoenix was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for fugitive felon from another state.
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huttron
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huttron, 39, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets for failing to register as a sex offender. Bail: $5,000
Jesse J. Regan
Jesse J. Regan, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a probation violation.
Justin P. Kelly
Justin P. Kelly, 29, of Wells was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for possession of a controlled substance; possession of a hypodermic device; and eight counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,260
Kerby P. Deaton
Kerby P. Deaton, 36, of Aurora, Utah, was arrested at 759 Carlin Court for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $8,640
Kody M. Holland
Kody M. Holland, 32, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for violation of probation. No bail.
Mia K. Yesslith
Mia K. Yesslith, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $5,355
Nathan W. Manning
Nathan W. Manning, 19, of Carlin was arrested at 719 Cedar Street for fugitive felon from another state.
Preston C. Gallegos
Preston C. Gallegos, 31, of Clinton, Utah, was arrested at 1200 West Wendover Boulevard for driving with a suspended driver’s license; operating a vehicle with an altered ID, number or marking; headlamps not illuminated when required; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and obtaining or using personal ID of another. Bail: $26,610
Robyn C. Donovan
Robyn C. Donovan, 33, of Carlin was arrested at Third and Chestnut streets for willful and malicious torture, maiming or killing dog. Bail: $25,000
Santiago E. Nieves
Santiago E. Nieves, 25, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested on West Idaho Street for first-degree kidnapping. Bail: $100,000
Semaj Ross
Semaj Ross, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Nevada Parole and Probation office on a drug court hold.
Taz T. Khou
Taz T. Khou, 30, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for theft and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $15,000
Zachary B. Hagwood
Zachary B. Hagwood, 35, was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for fugitive felon from another state.
Amber M. Smith
Amber M. Smith, 37, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Court streets for two counts of domestic battery and on a parole violation.
Bo D. Hegge
Bo D. Hegge, 34, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for robbery; burglary while possessing a gun or deadly weapon; home invasion; assault; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; carry concealed explosive, gun or dangerous weapon without permission; and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $250,000
Brianna I. Sherman
Brianna I. Sherman, 23, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a prisoner, and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,280
Carolyn Tuupo
Carolyn Tuupo, 38, of Salt Lake City was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Christian Cortez
Christian Cortez, 27, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Last Chance and Industrial Way for violation of probation, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and tail lamp violation. Bail: $3,255
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
