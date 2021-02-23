Police Log: Feb. 22, 2021

Feb. 22

Kip A. Brower, 57, of Boise was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.

Cherie D. Craig, 70, of Wells was placed under citizen’s arrest at 234 W. Sixth St. in Wells for battery. Bail: $1,140

Kayla M. Harrison, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

Easton H. Reynolds, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail on three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,940

Brandon M. Sparks, 37, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille and Jiggs Highway for speeding 16-20 mph over limit, driving under the influence, resisting a public officer, and intimidating a public officer or others. Bail: $4,250

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

