Police Log: Feb. 23, 2021

Feb. 23
Neil B. Anderson, 38, of Lovelock was arrested on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,140
--
Amy M. Brown, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Dottie’s for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Elizabeth M. Faver, 30, of Elko was arrested in the 1200 block of Southside Drive for destroying or concealing evidence, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $3,140
--
Ryan M. Gallagher, 26, of Lamoille was arrested at 30th and Idaho streets for probation violation, rear license plate lamp violation, license plates improperly displayed, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
--
Kayla M. Harrelson, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495
--
Rufus H. Herrington III, 34, of Elko was arrested at Smith’s for driving under the influence and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,495
--
Rosa D. Jaramillo-Rodriguez, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 1575 Calistro Drive on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,155
--
Christiphor D. Key, 23, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for felony possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.
--
Daniel T. Mills, 60, of Burson, California was arrested at the Pruett Tire Factory lot for driving under the influence, speeding 21-plus mph over limit, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,700
--
James A. Repinec, 46, of Golden Valley, Arizona was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
--
Richard C. Wolters III, 27, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, and furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner. Bail: $30,000
--
This week's felony arrests:
David Y. Putney
Eric A. Landeros
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huttron
Jesse J. Regan
Justin P. Kelly
Kerby P. Deaton
Kody M. Holland
Mia K. Yesslith
Nathan W. Manning
Preston C. Gallegos
Robyn C. Donovan
Santiago E. Nieves
Semaj Ross
Taz T. Khou
Zachary B. Hagwood
Amber M. Smith
Bo D. Hegge
Brianna I. Sherman
Carolyn Tuupo
Christian Cortez
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.