Police Log: Feb. 23, 2021

Feb. 23

Neil B. Anderson, 38, of Lovelock was arrested on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,140

--

Amy M. Brown, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Dottie’s for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Elizabeth M. Faver, 30, of Elko was arrested in the 1200 block of Southside Drive for destroying or concealing evidence, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $3,140

--

Ryan M. Gallagher, 26, of Lamoille was arrested at 30th and Idaho streets for probation violation, rear license plate lamp violation, license plates improperly displayed, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

--

Kayla M. Harrelson, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495

--

Rufus H. Herrington III, 34, of Elko was arrested at Smith’s for driving under the influence and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,495

--