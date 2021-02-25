Police Log: Feb. 24, 20121

Feb. 24
Christopher L. Anderson, 68, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence, driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $3,250
Neil B. Anderson, 38, of Lovelock was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $100
Ryan S. Flynn, 35, of Lamoille was arrested on West Adams Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Ryan M. Gallagher, 26, of Lamoille was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for felony possession of a controlled substance; four counts of possession of a hypodermic device; two counts of buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $13,120
Terry D. Jones Jr., 31, of Elko was arrested at the Peace Park for fugitive felon from another state.
Loren Nichols, 47, of West Wendover was arrested at the Western Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000
This week's felony arrests:
David Y. Putney
Eric A. Landeros
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huttron
Jesse J. Regan
Justin P. Kelly
Kerby P. Deaton
Kody M. Holland
Mia K. Yesslith
Nathan W. Manning
Preston C. Gallegos
Robyn C. Donovan
Santiago E. Nieves
Semaj Ross
Taz T. Khou
Zachary B. Hagwood
Amber M. Smith
Bo D. Hegge
Brianna I. Sherman
Carolyn Tuupo
Christian Cortez
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.