Police Log: Feb. 24, 20121
Feb. 24

Christopher L. Anderson, 68, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence, driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $3,250

--

Neil B. Anderson, 38, of Lovelock was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $100

--

Ryan S. Flynn, 35, of Lamoille was arrested on West Adams Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Ryan M. Gallagher, 26, of Lamoille was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for felony possession of a controlled substance; four counts of possession of a hypodermic device; two counts of buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $13,120

--

Terry D. Jones Jr., 31, of Elko was arrested at the Peace Park for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Loren Nichols, 47, of West Wendover was arrested at the Western Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

