Police Log: Feb. 25, 2021

Feb. 25
Jamie A. Barr, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby on four felony counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft. Bail not listed
Nicholas E. Done, 41, of Elko was arrested at Midtown Motel for probation violation.
Rick E. Jimenez, 23, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Idaho streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Mary B. Loy, 52, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for second-offense driving under the influence, operating vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Bail: $305
Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 26, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.
Kira L. Negrete, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 294 W. Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,920
David A. Riley, 38, of Reno was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. for three counts of attempted battery, assault on a protected person, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $11,140
Gregory L. Stobbe, 46, of Elko was arrested in Smith’s parking lot for no proof of insurance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,930
—
This week’s felony arrests:
David Y. Putney
Eric A. Landeros
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huttron
Jesse J. Regan
Justin P. Kelly
Kerby P. Deaton
Kody M. Holland
Mia K. Yesslith
Nathan W. Manning
Preston C. Gallegos
Robyn C. Donovan
Santiago E. Nieves
Semaj Ross
Taz T. Khou
Zachary B. Hagwood
Amber M. Smith
Bo D. Hegge
Brianna I. Sherman
Carolyn Tuupo
Christian Cortez
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.