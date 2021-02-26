 Skip to main content
Police Log: Feb. 25, 2021
Police Log: Feb. 25, 2021

Feb. 25

Jamie A. Barr, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby on four felony counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft. Bail not listed

Nicholas E. Done, 41, of Elko was arrested at Midtown Motel for probation violation.

Rick E. Jimenez, 23, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Idaho streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

Mary B. Loy, 52, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for second-offense driving under the influence, operating vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Bail: $305

Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 26, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.

Kira L. Negrete, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 294 W. Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,920

David A. Riley, 38, of Reno was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. for three counts of attempted battery, assault on a protected person, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $11,140

Gregory L. Stobbe, 46, of Elko was arrested in Smith’s parking lot for no proof of insurance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,930

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

