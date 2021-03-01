 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Feb. 26, 2021
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Feb. 26, 2021

  • 0
Police

Feb. 26

James C. Adams, 44, of Elko was arrested on West Sage Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and three counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,495

--

Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 25, of Elko was arrested at Joe’s Market for felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $11,939.97

--

David A. Riley, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail and unlawful act by a prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid. Bail: $50,000

--

Arturo Ruiz, 44, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Lobby for willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of dog; attempted willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of animal, and destroying or concealing evidence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC warns vigilance as 3rd vaccine is rolled out

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News