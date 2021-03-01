Police Log: Feb. 26, 2021

Feb. 26

James C. Adams, 44, of Elko was arrested on West Sage Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and three counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,495

Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 25, of Elko was arrested at Joe’s Market for felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $11,939.97

David A. Riley, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail and unlawful act by a prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid. Bail: $50,000

Arturo Ruiz, 44, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Lobby for willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of dog; attempted willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of animal, and destroying or concealing evidence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

