Police Log: Feb. 27, 2021

Feb. 27

Quinn A. Cleveland, 30, of Owyhee, Idaho was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Hector Flores Jr., 26, of Elko was arrested at 3372 Enfield Ave. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Ramon G. Mendivil-Roman, 28, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Silver streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Hana A. Nozu, 20, of Reno was arrested at 460 Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, minor loitering in a place where alcoholic beverages are sold, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, and using or attempting to use false ID by minor to obtain alcohol. Bail: $2,490

--

Leslie L. Oppenhein, 26, of Elko was arrested in the 200 block of Silver Street for obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,635

--