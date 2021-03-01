 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Feb. 28, 2021
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Feb. 28, 2021

  • 0
Elko police patch

Feb. 28

Moises Andrade-Lopez, 24, of Sacramento was arrested at Fifth and River streets for unlawful use of emergency phone number. Bail: $2,500

--

Brandon A. Archuleta, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1561 Sixth St. in Wells for destroying the property of another, eight counts of resisting a public officer, battery on a protected person, two counts of intimidating a public officer or others with threat of force, and unlawful act by a prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid. Bail: $70,260

--

Guillermo Jacobo-Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1555 College Parkway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Kallie M. Vest, 35, of Payson, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC warns vigilance as 3rd vaccine is rolled out

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News