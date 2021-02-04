Police Log: Feb. 3, 2021

Feb. 3

Javon J. Keester, 20, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Drive on a bench warrant.

Agustin Martinez, 31, of Jerome, Idaho was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $465.

Scott W. McDermott, 68, of Lamoille was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $10,000

Kaleb G. Nash, 29, of Elko was arrested at Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

