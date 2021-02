Feb. 4

Janice Greenwell, 45, of Wells was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, speeding 21-plus mph over limit, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,580

Thomas A. McCauley, 29, of Elko was arrested at Samaritan House for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $22,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0