Police Log: Feb. 5, 2021

Feb. 5

Wesley F. DeLeon, 48, of Wells was arrested at Cimarron Way and Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Sara M. Frederick, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,335

Richard D. Garcia, 37, of Salt Lake City was arrested for second-offense driving under the influence, reckless driving disregarding safety, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving with a suspended driver’s license, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $3,685

Denel Miller, 47, of Moreno Valley, California was arrested at U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence and speeding too fast for conditions. Bail: $1,495

Benjamin J. Thompson, 33, of Elko was arrested for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.

Kassandra D. Westerwelle, 32, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

