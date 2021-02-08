 Skip to main content
Police Log: Feb. 6, 2021
Police Log: Feb. 6, 2021

Feb. 6

Garrett D. Albertson, 23, of Elko was arrested at 6458 Coalmine Canyon Road on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Bail: $21,140

Angela D. Cederstrom, 40, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $50,000

Jan L. Delauer, 72, of Elko was placed under citizen’s arrest at Elko Motel for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Colton J. Taylor, 32, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets on a warrant for establishing a financial forgery lab; resisting a public officer; burglary of a business; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; conspiracy to intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $133,640

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

