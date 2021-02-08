Police Log: Feb. 6, 2021

Jan L. Delauer, 72, of Elko was placed under citizen’s arrest at Elko Motel for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
Colton J. Taylor, 32, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets on a warrant for establishing a financial forgery lab; resisting a public officer; burglary of a business; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; conspiracy to intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $133,640
This week's felony arrests:
Benjamin J. Thompson
Christopher A. Wicklander
Jessica M. Eusted
Kayla M. Harrelson
Leonard M. Treis Jr.
Lindsey M. Petersen
Scott W. McDermott
Skyler K. Eggleston
Thomas A. McCauley
Tyler S. Jackson
Victor J. Caraves
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.