Police Log: Feb. 7, 2021
Police Log: Feb. 7, 2021

Elko police patch

Feb. 7

Julianna A. Ahrlich-Martinez, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, number/intensity of lamps on front of vehicle, and failure to possess/surrender driver’s license. Bail: $1,900

--

Jorge A. Argueta-Reyes, 43, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1120 Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605

--

Salvador Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Bail: $25,000

--

Anthony R. Dewitt-Rogers, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,000

--

Sequoia T. Johnny, 37, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Mason L. Johnson, 27, of Winnemucca was arrested at East Jennings Way and the Interstate 80 on-ramp for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

--

Jose G. Lopez-Espinoza, 58, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,305

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

