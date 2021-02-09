Police Log: Feb. 8, 2021

Feb. 8

Tina S. Adams, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.

--

Richard K. Alexander Martinez, 26, of Lehi, Utah, was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving. Bail: $6,380

--

Jan L. Delauer, 72, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

--

Kimberly A. Palmer, 36, of Elko was arrested at White Rock Road and Mohican Avenue for driving under the influence and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,385

--

Casey J. Ross, 24, of Carlin was arrested on a drug court hold.

--

Erik Salazar-Villas, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at Aria Boulevard and Odle Street for destroying the property of another, battery, and on a bench warrant. Bail: $3,775

--