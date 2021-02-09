 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Feb. 8, 2021
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Feb. 8, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Feb. 8

Tina S. Adams, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a state prison hold.

--

Richard K. Alexander Martinez, 26, of Lehi, Utah, was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving. Bail: $6,380

--

Jan L. Delauer, 72, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kimberly A. Palmer, 36, of Elko was arrested at White Rock Road and Mohican Avenue for driving under the influence and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,385

--

Casey J. Ross, 24, of Carlin was arrested on a drug court hold.

--

Erik Salazar-Villas, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at Aria Boulevard and Odle Street for destroying the property of another, battery, and on a bench warrant. Bail: $3,775

--

Gregory L. Stobbe, 46, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Cedar streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Elaine A. Taylor, 48, of Elko was arrested at Wildhorse Bar on a felony warrant for embezzlement and forgery. Bail: $25,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

ACLU elects first Black president

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News