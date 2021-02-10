Police Log: Feb. 9, 2021

Ashley R. Braithwaite, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Ricky Fazzary, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested on a courtesy hold.
Davin Fisher, 18, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at Home Depot for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Brianna R. Highland-Luna, 30, of Reno was arrested on a courtesy hold.
Joseph C. Humphrey, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $995
This week's felony arrests:
Benjamin J. Thompson
Christopher A. Wicklander
Jessica M. Eusted
Kayla M. Harrelson
Leonard M. Treis Jr.
Lindsey M. Petersen
Scott W. McDermott
Skyler K. Eggleston
Thomas A. McCauley
Tyler S. Jackson
Victor J. Caraves
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
