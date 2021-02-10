Police Log: Feb. 9, 2021

Feb. 9

Ashley R. Braithwaite, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Ricky Fazzary, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested on a courtesy hold.

Davin Fisher, 18, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at Home Depot for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Brianna R. Highland-Luna, 30, of Reno was arrested on a courtesy hold.

Joseph C. Humphrey, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $995

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

