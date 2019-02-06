Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Feb. 5

Lynn A. Cozby, 57, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $2,500

------

Jaiden Lai, 30, of Carmichael, California was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting a public officer and trespassing. Bail: $11,235

------

Cole D. Schick, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested on a warrant for six counts of battery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit battery. Bail: $121,000

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments