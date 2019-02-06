Feb. 5
Lynn A. Cozby, 57, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $2,500
Jaiden Lai, 30, of Carmichael, California was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting a public officer and trespassing. Bail: $11,235
Cole D. Schick, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested on a warrant for six counts of battery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit battery. Bail: $121,000
