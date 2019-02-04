Feb. 2
Marggie A. Ayers, 49, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $615
Aaron M. Bloomfield, 36, of Wells, was arrested at 6th/7th streets for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Holly R. Dimatteo, 45, of Winnemucca, was arrested at Ryndon RV Park for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Laurance M. Woods, 23, of Wells was arrested at Sixth Street for driving under the influence; drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle; basic speed more than 21 mph over the posted limit; failure to yield to emerging vehicle and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $2,530
