Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Feb. 2

Marggie A. Ayers, 49, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $615

Aaron M. Bloomfield, 36, of Wells, was arrested at 6th/7th streets for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Holly R. Dimatteo, 45, of Winnemucca, was arrested at Ryndon RV Park for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Laurance M. Woods, 23, of Wells was arrested at Sixth Street for driving under the influence; drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle; basic speed more than 21 mph over the posted limit; failure to yield to emerging vehicle and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $2,530

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

