Feb. 18
Melissa D. Ames, 45, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country Inn for trespassing and disturbing the peace. Bail: $550
------
Anthony J. Martinez, 22, of Elko was arrested at Dennys on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
------
Lucas L. Miller, 21, of Wendover was arrested at 1398 Juniper St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000
------
James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested in Carlin for driving with a suspended license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $4,620
------
Vidal L. Ruiz, 21, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
------
Sean L. Smith, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm; operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates; and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $20,470
------
Craig A. Williams, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at 386 Lakeport Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
