Police

Feb. 26

Christopher J. Beeson, 54, of Elko was arrested at Motel 6 for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to register under sex offender laws. Bail: $10,000

Rhiannon N. Morrison, 38, of Bremerton, Washington was arrested at Elko Motel for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

