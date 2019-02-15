Feb. 14
Steven N. Ackerley, 37, of Elko was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
------
Kathleen M. Ackerman, 43, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Lander County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $450
------
Alexis Destout, 26, of Winnemucca was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, resisting a public officer and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license. Bail: $2,635
------
Kevin I. Gonzalez, 20, of Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000
------
John M. Groy, 60, of Sun Valley was arrested on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,865
------
Dana A. Hamlett, 47, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $765
------
Michael R. Hines, 36, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
------
Henry Llamas, 21, of Elko was arrested on Water Street on a warrant for two counts of animal at large. Bail: $230
------
Jesse J. Regan, 29, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
------
Amber M. Rose, 39, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for failure to prevent truancy after notice, felony possession of a controlled substance, and obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent. Bail: $10,195
------
Chelsea K. Vitale, 19, of Rapid City, South Dakota was arrested at Quality Inn for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $20,000
