Feb. 6
Mario X. Armendariz, 19, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for unlawful disposal of garbage or sewage. Bail not listed
------
Carl D. Heeren, 43, of Ely was arrested in West Wendover on a bench warrant. No bail
------
Daniel J. Jacobsen, 22, of Elko was arrested on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail
------
Robin N. Jensen, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,140
------
Fransesca R. Newman, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Spring Creek Shell station for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $8,800
------
Jay J. Ramos, 26, of Pacoima, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Rick M. Robles, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Spring Creek Shell station on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,280
------
Frederick P. Santiago, 51, of Elko was arrested at the Economy Inn on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $420
------
Craig E. Smith, 26, of Elko was arrested on a courtesy hold. No bail
------
Logan I. Wilson, 28, of Wells was arrested at 525 Sixth St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640
