Police

Feb. 6

Mario X. Armendariz, 19, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for unlawful disposal of garbage or sewage. Bail not listed

Carl D. Heeren, 43, of Ely was arrested in West Wendover on a bench warrant. No bail

Daniel J. Jacobsen, 22, of Elko was arrested on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail

Robin N. Jensen, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,140

Fransesca R. Newman, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Spring Creek Shell station for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $8,800

Jay J. Ramos, 26, of Pacoima, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Rick M. Robles, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Spring Creek Shell station on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,280

Frederick P. Santiago, 51, of Elko was arrested at the Economy Inn on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $420

Craig E. Smith, 26, of Elko was arrested on a courtesy hold. No bail

Logan I. Wilson, 28, of Wells was arrested at 525 Sixth St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

