Police

Feb. 15

Eric Garcia, 18, of Lamoille was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

Kevin A. Sneed, 25, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Gold Country Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

Cole R. Cordova, 32, of Elko was arrested at 836 Juniper St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Alyssa N. Cox, 27, of Elko was arrested at Copperwood Apartments for violating a domestic violence restraining order. Bail: $3,140

Cross L. Delamora, 21, of Elko was arrested at 1750 Silver Eagle Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Elizabeth M. Faver, 28, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and Juneau St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $11,780

Kaden S. Guymon, 23, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, coercion with force or threat of force, and petit larceny. Bail: $41,140

Jose R. Hernandez Sr., 50, of Palmdale, California was arrested at the Flying J for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Oskar A. Sandoval, 26, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

