Feb. 24
Matthew M. Bishop, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested on a bench warrant. No bail
------
Franklin L. Harrington Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Walnut streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,280
------
Luis A. Higuera-Lopez, 43, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Maple streets for removing or altering vehicle identification number or part ID mark, possession of a hypodermic device, resident operating vehicle without Nevada vehicle registration, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $8,020
------
Erik M. Nunez-Flores, 31, of Elko was arrested at Copper Street and Valley Ridge Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,500
------
Mary M. Serawop, 36, of Roosevelt, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for unlawful act by prisoner related to human excrement or bodily fluid, trespassing and disturbing the peace. Bail: $5,605
------
Hope A. Vasquez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Walmart Boulevard for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $20,195
------
Jared S. Wheeler, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Hot Springs Road and Idaho Street for open or gross lewdness. Bail: $5,000
