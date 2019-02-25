Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko police patch

Feb. 24

Matthew M. Bishop, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested on a bench warrant. No bail

Franklin L. Harrington Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Walnut streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,280

Luis A. Higuera-Lopez, 43, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Maple streets for removing or altering vehicle identification number or part ID mark, possession of a hypodermic device, resident operating vehicle without Nevada vehicle registration, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $8,020

Erik M. Nunez-Flores, 31, of Elko was arrested at Copper Street and Valley Ridge Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,500

Mary M. Serawop, 36, of Roosevelt, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for unlawful act by prisoner related to human excrement or bodily fluid, trespassing and disturbing the peace. Bail: $5,605

Hope A. Vasquez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Walmart Boulevard for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $20,195

Jared S. Wheeler, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Hot Springs Road and Idaho Street for open or gross lewdness. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

