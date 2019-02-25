Feb. 23
Jennifer L. Brown, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1287 Stitzel Road on a felony warrant for grand larceny of an automobile. Bail: $10,000
------
Dave F. Collins Jr., 25, of Harrisville, Utah was arrested at 910 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050
------
Hugo Espino-Castanon, 24, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for driving under the influence and stop lamps required. Bail: $1,255
------
Jasalee R. Gott, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 403 Pine St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Jacob L. Rush, 24, of Rupert, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for domestic battery by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, and fugitive from another state. No bail
------
Nicholas D. Schubert, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Palace Parkway and Palace Court for second-offense driving under the influence, four counts of resisting a public officer, open container of alcohol in vehicle, two counts of battery on a protected person, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, no proof of insurance, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. $7,995
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.