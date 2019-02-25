Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko police badge

Feb. 23

Jennifer L. Brown, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1287 Stitzel Road on a felony warrant for grand larceny of an automobile. Bail: $10,000

Dave F. Collins Jr., 25, of Harrisville, Utah was arrested at 910 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050

Hugo Espino-Castanon, 24, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for driving under the influence and stop lamps required. Bail: $1,255

Jasalee R. Gott, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 403 Pine St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Jacob L. Rush, 24, of Rupert, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for domestic battery by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, and fugitive from another state. No bail

Nicholas D. Schubert, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Palace Parkway and Palace Court for second-offense driving under the influence, four counts of resisting a public officer, open container of alcohol in vehicle, two counts of battery on a protected person, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, no proof of insurance, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. $7,995

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

