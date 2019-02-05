Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Feb. 4

Heather C. Clingenpeel, 26, of Sunset, Utah, was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Michelle Y. Vanarman, 57, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Janessa C. Rael, 29, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on a felony warrant for revocation of bail. No bail

Tawyna R. Stout, 37, of Reno was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Shantez T. Tipton, 20, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested at 11th and Court streets as a fugitive from another state. No bail

Joshua H. Vialpando, 29, of Murray, Utah, was arrested at the Peppermill for trespassing not amounting to burglary and disturbing the peace. Bail: $710

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

