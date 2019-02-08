Feb. 7
Jess D. Auge, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho Street and Wilson Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $340
Jesus H. De Haro Martinez, 18, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for driving under the influence, headlamps not illuminated when required, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,905
Humberto R. Martinez, 22, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue on a bench warrant. No bail
Seir T. Skinner, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Danell M. Slaughter, 40, of Elko was arrested at 3015 Idaho St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $500
Jesus Torres Jr., 37, of Barstow, California was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Anthony D. Woods, 55, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail not listed
