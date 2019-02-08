Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Feb. 7

Jess D. Auge, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho Street and Wilson Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $340

Jesus H. De Haro Martinez, 18, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for driving under the influence, headlamps not illuminated when required, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,905

Humberto R. Martinez, 22, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue on a bench warrant. No bail

Seir T. Skinner, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Danell M. Slaughter, 40, of Elko was arrested at 3015 Idaho St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $500

Jesus Torres Jr., 37, of Barstow, California was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Anthony D. Woods, 55, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail not listed

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

