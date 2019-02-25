Feb. 22
Brett M. Gallegos, 27, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Willow on a parole and probation hold. No bail
Jeffrey A. Gonzales, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Vernon Jackson, 62, of Elko was arrested at Westwood Drive and Cimarron Way for driving under the influence; failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control; failure to give appropriate signal when required; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and failure to drive properly on a divided road. Bail: $1,920
Deanna L. Mitchell-Lorenzo, 55, of Elko was arrested at 1910 Winchester Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,495
Jose Mojano-Alvarez Jr., 1, of Carson City was arrested at 3740 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Zachary C. Murphy Sr., 29, of Elko was arrested at 1322 Dry Creek Trail for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Rickey J. Porter Jr., 32, of Elko was arrested at 449 Railroad St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995
Jason B. Simpson, 42, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,610
Phillip J. Vanalstine, 28, of Midvale, Utah was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $ 1,670
