Feb. 16
David N. Adams, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000
------
Alyssa N. Flores, 27, of Elko was arrested at 5851 Cimarron Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Matthew P. Hitchcock, 26, of Ormond Beach, Florida was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $625
------
Jessica L. Larsen, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 317 Parkchester Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Kameron J. Marta, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 211 ½ W. Cedar St. in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Daniel G. Mondragon, 33, of Elko was arrested at Idaho St. and Kittridge Canyon Road for driving without a valid driver’s license, false statement to obstruct a public officer, failure to wear seat belt, tail lamp violation, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,834
------
Khem R. Rai, 38, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 N. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,480
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.