Feb. 16

David N. Adams, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000

Alyssa N. Flores, 27, of Elko was arrested at 5851 Cimarron Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Matthew P. Hitchcock, 26, of Ormond Beach, Florida was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $625

Jessica L. Larsen, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 317 Parkchester Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Kameron J. Marta, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 211 ½ W. Cedar St. in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Daniel G. Mondragon, 33, of Elko was arrested at Idaho St. and Kittridge Canyon Road for driving without a valid driver’s license, false statement to obstruct a public officer, failure to wear seat belt, tail lamp violation, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,834

Khem R. Rai, 38, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 N. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,480

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

