Feb. 12
Joshua Abell Jr., 21, of Carlin was arrested at 519 Camp St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Michael A. Dick, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested at West Bullion Road and 32nd Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,799
------
Joseph Franco, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,255
------
Wade A. Knight Jr., 30, of Elko was arrested in the Burger King parking lot off Mountain City Highway for robbery, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $58,420
------
Anne R. Kufeld, 38, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for embezzlement of $3,500 or more, theft of $3,500 or more, and seven counts of forgery. No bail
------
Wyatt J. Mendive, 22, of Elko was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 53, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace and trespassing. Bail: $450
------
Bruce P. Stevens, 64, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $910
Feb. 13
David A. Burgess, 49, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280
------
Devon P. Pate, 22, of Conway, South Carolina was arrested on Boyd-Kennedy Road for driving under the influence and resident with nonresident driver’s license. Bail: $1,495
