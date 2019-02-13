Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Feb. 12

Joshua Abell Jr., 21, of Carlin was arrested at 519 Camp St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Michael A. Dick, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested at West Bullion Road and 32nd Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,799

Joseph Franco, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,255

Wade A. Knight Jr., 30, of Elko was arrested in the Burger King parking lot off Mountain City Highway for robbery, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $58,420

Anne R. Kufeld, 38, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for embezzlement of $3,500 or more, theft of $3,500 or more, and seven counts of forgery. No bail

Wyatt J. Mendive, 22, of Elko was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 53, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace and trespassing. Bail: $450

Bruce P. Stevens, 64, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $910

Feb. 13

David A. Burgess, 49, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280

Devon P. Pate, 22, of Conway, South Carolina was arrested on Boyd-Kennedy Road for driving under the influence and resident with nonresident driver’s license. Bail: $1,495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

