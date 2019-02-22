Feb. 21
Bradley C. Bowman, 60, of Mountain City was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and felony possession of a controlled substance. No bail
------
Robert R. Burns, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at 275 12th St. for driving without a driver’s license; non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license; and failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $745
------
Melissa D. Figiel, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2045 Pickering Ave. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and one count of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,190
------
Ashley D. Isakson-Fagoaga, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1739 Castlewood Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,790
------
Ria D. Navar, 35, of Round Mountain was arrested at Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 95 on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,130
------
Laurence M. Woods, 23, of Wells was arrested at Dover Street and Ruby Avenue for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355
