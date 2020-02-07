Police Log: Feb. 6, 2020

Feb. 6

Brandy T. Algerio, 28, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Neil B. Anderson, 37, of Lovelock was arrested at Third and Silver streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Blaine H. Duggins, 31, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Oak streets on a warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun and five counts of grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $70,000

--

Charles R. Goens Jr., 63, of Elko was arrested at Coal Mine Canyon Road and Interstate 80 for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Ryan Hernandez, 39, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Maple streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

James A. Repinec, 45, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, driving under the influence, and battery on a protected person. Bail: $10,255

--