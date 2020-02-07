Police Log: Feb. 6, 2020

Feb. 6
Brandy T. Algerio, 28, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Neil B. Anderson, 37, of Lovelock was arrested at Third and Silver streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Blaine H. Duggins, 31, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Oak streets on a warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun and five counts of grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $70,000
--
You have free articles remaining.
Charles R. Goens Jr., 63, of Elko was arrested at Coal Mine Canyon Road and Interstate 80 for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
--
Ryan Hernandez, 39, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Maple streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355
--
James A. Repinec, 45, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, driving under the influence, and battery on a protected person. Bail: $10,255
--
Juan C. Sanchez, 25, of Elko was arrested at Washington Avenue and Carlin Court for driving with a suspended driver’s license; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; headlamps not illuminated when required, on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,195
Alexander K. Whitaker
Alexis M. Acevedo
Andrew J. Hockenberry
Bryson R. John
Cassidy W. Carson
Dela D. Osterman
Delwyn V. Lewis
Fred Banuelos
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron
Breanna V. Jackson-Hutton
Jami N. Cooke
Jessica A. Hood
Jorrel Brown
Joshua Cruz
Kelly P. Greely
Matthew J. Bartow
Michael M. Johnson
Michael A. Winap
Nicholas B. Palmer
Riley S. Bawcom
Robert Aguilar
Samantha R. Howard
Sarah E. Gravelle
Steven J. Juneau
Tyler C. Barr
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.