Feb. 11
Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for defrauding a proprietor, trespassing, and concealing an escaped misdemeanor prisoner. Bail: $3,835
———
Deborah A. Barnhart, 49, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on two counts of practicing law without a license. Bail not listed
———
Mathew A. Beecher, 20, of Hardeeville, South Carolina was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
———
Richard J. DeLeon, 48, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
———
Clinton J. Eldridge, 59, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
———
Karly P. Falk, 26, of Vernal, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
———
Jerry A. Fitch, 58, of Billings, Montana was arrested in the Sinclair parking lot on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $411
———
Brigette M. Lemke, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Motel 6 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000
———
Kaila S. Leyva, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko District Court on a drug court hold. No bail
———
James A. Maes II, 36, of Elko was arrested at 3799 Autumn Colors Drive for attempted burglary. Bail: $20,000
———
Robert E. Simpson, 28, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence, second offense; and following too closely. Bail: $1,835
