Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Feb. 19

Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Commercial streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,510

------

Dillon R. Papach, 28, of Elko was arrested at Dotty’s casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Charles R. Smith, 35, of Elko was arrested at Dotty’s casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

James B. Squires, 34, of Elko was arrested on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail

------

Melissa N. Withers, 36, of Cottonwood, Utah was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments