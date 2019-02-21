Feb. 20
Dawson G. Barnes, 52, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Mark A. Cramm, 51, of Reno was arrested at Motel 6 for two counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills; forgery, felony possession of a controlled substance; destroying or concealing evidence; establishing or possessing financial forgery laboratory; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $33,140
Marie A. Deluca, 33, of Sparks was arrested at Motel 6 for conspiracy intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; felony possession of a controlled substance; destroying or concealing evidence; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $13,140
Lara A. Mangum, 31, of Carlin was arrested at Chestnut and 13th streets on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Janell M. Mann, 37, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for failure to prevent truancy after notice. Bail: $195
David C. Mercado, 36, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Ann M. Mocaby ,55, of Elko was arrested in Albertson’s parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Abraham B. Morales, 30, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
