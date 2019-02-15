Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Feb. 13

Angela Arndt, 56, of Carlin was arrested at 821 First St. in Carlin for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

David A. Burgess, 49, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280

Cindy R. Enders, 37, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail for grand larceny of an auto. Bail: $10,000

Devon P. Pate, 22, of Conway, South Carolina was arrested on Boyd-Kennedy Road for driving under the influence and resident with nonresident driver’s license. Bail: $1,495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

