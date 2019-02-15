Feb. 13
Angela Arndt, 56, of Carlin was arrested at 821 First St. in Carlin for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
David A. Burgess, 49, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280
------
Cindy R. Enders, 37, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail for grand larceny of an auto. Bail: $10,000
------
Devon P. Pate, 22, of Conway, South Carolina was arrested on Boyd-Kennedy Road for driving under the influence and resident with nonresident driver’s license. Bail: $1,495
