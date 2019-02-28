Feb. 27
Jonathan D. Bailey, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
Jeremy P. Dickison, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 Wendover Blvd. for forgery and possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills. Bail: $10,000
James A. Freeman, 35, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and changing or obliterating the serial number on a gun. Bail: $10,000
Trinidy M. Horvath, 26, of Pleasant Grove, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for forgery and possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills. Bail: $10,000
Charles R. Norman, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for grand larceny. Bail not listed
Colton G. Price, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Palace Parkway and Oak Creek for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Don M. Williams, 48, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,000
