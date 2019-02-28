Try 3 months for $3
Police

Feb. 27

Jonathan D. Bailey, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

------

Jeremy P. Dickison, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 Wendover Blvd. for forgery and possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills. Bail: $10,000

------

James A. Freeman, 35, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and changing or obliterating the serial number on a gun. Bail: $10,000

------

Trinidy M. Horvath, 26, of Pleasant Grove, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for forgery and possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills. Bail: $10,000

------

Charles R. Norman, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for grand larceny. Bail not listed

------

Colton G. Price, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Palace Parkway and Oak Creek for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

Don M. Williams, 48, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

