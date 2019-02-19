Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko police patch

Feb. 17

Pete T. Benavidez, 73, of Alamoso, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $800

------

James R. Mullins, 33, of Elko was arrested at Last Chance Road and Burner Basin Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

