Feb. 28
Brandon J. Heller, 34, of Carlin was arrested at 1711 Puett Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Qiu H. Lin, 47, of Philadelphia was arrested at Desert Rose for throwing a substance at a vehicle, causing damage. Bail: $640
-----
Miguel A. Martinez, 30, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,605
------
Cody M. Paschal, 28, of Overton was arrested at 10th Street and Panorama Drive for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
------
Eric D. Smith, 56, of Hawthorne was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Darianne D. Stone, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 138 Glen Brier Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
