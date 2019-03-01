Try 3 months for $3
Police

Feb. 28

Brandon J. Heller, 34, of Carlin was arrested at 1711 Puett Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Qiu H. Lin, 47, of Philadelphia was arrested at Desert Rose for throwing a substance at a vehicle, causing damage. Bail: $640

Miguel A. Martinez, 30, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,605

Cody M. Paschal, 28, of Overton was arrested at 10th Street and Panorama Drive for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

Eric D. Smith, 56, of Hawthorne was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Darianne D. Stone, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 138 Glen Brier Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

